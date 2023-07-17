Witnesses sought to Cumbernauld crash which claimed life of pensioner

Police incident tape

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Cumbernauld which claimed the life of a pensioner to come forward.

The 77-year-old driver of a red Peugeot involved in the two-car collision on the Condorrat Ring Road last month, Margaret Allan, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment after the crash but died three weeks later.

A 10-year-old male passenger in Ms Allan’s car was also taken by ambulance to the University Hospital Monklands and has since been discharged.

The 26-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Ford Mondeo Titanium, was unhurt in the collision.

He has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, with a report expected to be made to the procurator fiscal.

Police are still making inquiries and want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the mid-afternoon collision, which occurred at about 3.05pm on Thursday June 15 to establish the full set of circumstances.

Road Policing Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this incident.

“We know from inquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash.

“I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us.”