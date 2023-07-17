Visas for foreign construction workers in bid to fill UK job shortages

A bricklayer at work

Carpenters, bricklayers and roofers are among migrant workers who will be allowed to apply for work visas and get a discount on fees in a bid to fill UK job shortages.

The Home Office said it was “temporarily easing visa restrictions” for a string of construction roles by adding them to the shortage occupation list.

This means foreign workers trained in certain professions qualify for a work visa and are allowed to pay a reduced application fee.

The Government hopes the move will help boost the economy, “stimulate development” and “attract new talent”, the department said.

The announcement comes in the wake of calls from some Tory MPs who urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to cut immigration and cut back on temporary visa schemes.

Bricklayers, masons, roofers, roof tilers, slaters, carpenters, joiners, plasterers and other “construction and building trades not elsewhere classified” have all been added.

Those working in a shortage occupation can be paid 80% of the job’s usual going rate.

Applicants still need a sponsored job offer from an employer and have to meet English language requirements under the Government’s points-based immigration system.

The roles on the shortage occupation list remain under review, the Home Office added.

It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which advises the Government on immigration, recommended the plan.

Previously the independent body warned replacing freedom of movement with a points-based immigration system after Brexit could cut economic growth and may have “zero effect” on providing more British jobs for British workers.