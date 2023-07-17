Kevin Spacey sex assault trial: Elton John called as defence witness

Kevin Spacey outside court

Sir Elton John has told Kevin Spacey’s trial that the star went straight to a ball at his house after flying in on a private jet, then bought a Mini Cooper at the event and stayed the night.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer, who gave his name as “Elton Hercules John” in evidence given via video-link from Monaco, was called as a defence witness in the Oscar-winning actor’s trial at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday.

Spacey, 63, standing trial under his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, was labelled a “sexual bully” when proceedings began last month.

He denies 12 charges concerning four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Sir Elton John has appeared as a defence witness at the trial of Kevin Spacey (Ben Birchall/PA)

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC asked Sir Elton and his husband, David Furnish, who gave evidence just before him, about when the actor had attended a fundraising event at their home in Windsor.

Spacey is alleged to have made a man “almost come off the road” after an alleged “painful” crotch grab as he drove the actor to the lavish showbiz party.

Spacey previously told jurors how he stored “the most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in Sir Elton’s garage.

Sir Elton said the actor attended the event in the early 2000s and stayed the night but said he could not remember him visiting the property after that.

Ms Agnew asked Sir Elton if he had a recollection of Spacey at the event.

Sir Elton said: “Yes, because he arrived in white tie.

“He was on a flight, he came on a private jet and he came straight to the ball.”

On whether he came straight from the private jet, he added: “I assume so, yes.”

Ms Agnew added: “Do you remember that at that ball he bought a Mini?”

After Sir Elton confirmed his recollection, she added: “And do you remember that that Mini was kept at your home for quite some time?”

The Rocket Man star added: “That I don’t remember but it’s possible because it was his car and he was going somewhere else.

“I have no recollection of it.”

Kevin Spacey is accused of various charges of sexual assault and indecent assault (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked if Spacey visited their home again after the ball, Sir Elton said: “The night that he attended the ball, he stayed overnight at our house.”

Pressed again on whether he had returned after the event, he added: “I can’t remember him coming after that, no.”

Sir Elton said he did not remember the arrangements for the Mini being moved from his house.

On where and when the annual ball was held, Mr Furnish told the court: “That event was always held during the month of June… I believe the third Thursday of June at our house in old Windsor.”

Mr Furnish said he remembered Spacey attending the event in question, adding: “He was an Oscar-winning actor, there was a lot of excitement he was at the ball.”

Spacey, wearing a grey suit, light blue shirt and a dark blue tie with white dots on it, watched from the dock during Sir Elton’s evidence.

The Your Song singer was one of the many famous faces mentioned by the defendant as he gave evidence from the witness box last week.

Spacey spoke of having given a ping pong table to Dame Judi Dench after they worked on a film together, and told jurors about having stayed in Harry Potter star Richard Harris’ son’s flat in the 1980s.

Others stars named by the Hollywood star included Van Kilmer, Joan Collins and Jack Lemmon.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.