Bibby Stockholm barge to house asylum seekers is on the move

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Falmouth docks

An accommodation barge set to house 500 asylum seekers is on the move as Parliament prepares for further arguments over Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman’s plans to “stop the boats”.

Plans to house migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset, are a month behind schedule but the vessel has finally left Falmouth, Cornwall, where work on it was being carried out to prepare it for its new role.

The barge’s departure from Falmouth on Monday morning came as MPs prepared for a fresh clash with the House of Lords over the Illegal Migration Bill.

Members of the Lords want further concessions on limits to the detention of children, modern slavery protections and the provision of safe and legal routes for refugees to the UK.

The Bibby Stockholm had been in dry dock in Falmouth for refurbishment (Matt Keeble/PA)

The Lords inflicted a string of fresh defeats on the Government last week over the much-criticised Bill, which ministers insist is integral to efforts to tackle small boats crossings in the English Channel.

It means the continuation of the parliamentary tussle over the Bill, known as ping-pong, where the legislation is batted between the Lords and Commons, until agreement is reached.

The Commons had overturned a raft of earlier revisions by the unelected chamber, despite rebellions by Tory MPs – including former prime minister Theresa May – who have concerns about the reforms.

The Bill is part of a package of measures designed to deter migrants from crossing the channel by making it clear that if people enter the UK by irregular means, they will not be able to remain and will face being sent either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

The deal to send migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda has been mired in legal difficulties and will end up in the Supreme Court.

Dozens of asylum seekers have already been moved into Wethersfield (PA)

With a backlog of asylum cases in the UK, the Government is also seeking to cut the cost of hotel bills by using alternative accommodation including the Bibby Stockholm and former military bases.

Councils and campaigners have been given the green light to bring a High Court challenge against housing migrants on the disused airfields.

Braintree District Council and a nearby resident are bringing legal action to challenge the use of Wethersfield in Essex to house up to 1,700 men while West Lindsey District Council is challenging similar plans for RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Dozens of asylum seekers have already been moved into Wethersfield.

The first asylum seekers are expected to board the Bibby Stockholm later this month.

Home Secretary Ms Braverman had told MPs on June 5 that the vessel would be in Portland within a fortnight, but this deadline was missed.