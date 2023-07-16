What the papers say – July 16

British newspapers

Politics, royalty, celebrity and “psycho robots” jostle for attention on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes centre stage on the front page of the Observer as he tells the party they cannot spend their way back to power, while the Sunday Express says the signing of an Indo-Pacific trade deal will provide a £12 trillion trade boost to the UK.

The Sunday Times focuses on an interview with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as he reveals he will step down as an MP at the next election, while the Daily Telegraph says Natural England are blocking new home plans without green road schemes.

Royal stories dominate the fronts of The Sun on Sunday, which reveals the Prince of Wales’ “eco-scooter”, and The Mail on Sunday – one of several titles to carry a picture of the Princess of Wales consoling Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. But the Mail focuses on Prince George ahead of his 10th birthday, saying he is not expected to follow the family tradition of serving in the military.

The Sunday Mirror concentrates on the split between Call of Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton while the Sunday People says Rebekah Vardy faces a fresh court battle over the Wagatha Christie trademark.

Migrant families kept apart by red tape are the focus of the Independent.

