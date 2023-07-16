Rescuers tackling ‘mass stranding’ of pilot whales on Scottish beach

Stranded whales

Marine rescuers are attending a “mass stranding” of pilot whales on a Stornoway beach.

Police have instructed the public to avoid the area to allow the mammals the greatest chance of survival.

Marine medics have estimated that at least 55 animals are on the Traigh Mhor beach in North Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis.

However, the latest update from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has indicated that only 10 are alive.

Reckoned to be about 55 pilot whales stranded on Traigh Mhor at North Tolsta in the Isle of Lewis this morning. pic.twitter.com/yokwcnTQLO — Angus B MacNeil MP?? (@AngusMacNeilSNP) July 16, 2023

The reason for the stranding is currently unknown; however, experts suggest it is common for pilot whales to travel in large groups.

The exact area of the beach is not being reported by rescuers to assist with the operation.

Pilot whales are small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family.

A statement from the BDMLR on Sunday said: “This morning around 7am BDMLR were alerted to a mass stranding of pilot whales on the Isle of Lewis via the police.

“Our local marine mammal medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island.

“Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals; however, the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive.

“The Coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.

“The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown, but pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often, when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow, leading to more of them stranding.

“We will not be reporting the location of the mass stranding until the situation is resolved.

“We advise that members of the public avoid the area to ensure that our medics and other professionals can attend easily and work efficiently so the team can assess the survivors and determine what can be done.”

Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway. To allow the whales the best chance of survival, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LKMINp8YW3 — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) July 16, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway.

“To allow the dolphins the best chance of survival please avoid the area.”