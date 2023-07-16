Princess Charlotte arrives for first Wimbledon visit to see men’s singles final

Kate waving at Wimbledon in front of Charlotte and George

Princess Charlotte has arrived at Wimbledon for her first visit to the tournament to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Wearing a blue dress, she held the Princess of Wales’ hand and walked ahead of Prince George and the Prince of Wales to reach the Players’ Lawn and greet Wimbledon staff and police dog Stella.

The four of them will take their seats in the Royal Box in Centre Court in time to see the Serb play Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 20, at 2pm.

The Waleses arrive at Wimbledon for the tournament’s final day (Steven Paston/PA)

Sunday marks Kate’s third visit to Wimbledon, this time wearing a green dress by Roland Mouret, over the course of this year’s tournament.

The princess attended on Saturday and consoled a tearful Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian lost the ladies’ singles final against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Asked in a press conference what the princess said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year, to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice.

“She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not.

“I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

Kate consoling Ons Jabeur on court after her defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”