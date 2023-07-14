What the papers say – July 14

British newspapers

One story dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers with the Prime Minister’s decision to accept the recommendations of public sector pay review bodies.

Most of the papers opt to lead their front pages with Rishi Sunak’s announcements, but find contrasting ways of doing so.

The i says that one million workers will benefit from the pay rises as No 10 attempts to end strikes, while the Financial Times reports that the Prime Minister has issued a challenge to the unions.

The Times says the Prime Minister has told striking doctors to accept the “final” offer, a line echoed in The Daily Telegraph which says the doctors are “under pressure” to end their industrial action after four education unions cancelled planned disruption.

That “final” offer is the focus of The Guardian, which says it has sparked fury among health unions.

And the Daily Mirror concentrates on how the pay rise will be funded, saying it will mean “cuts pain”.

The Daily Express says the bill will be footed by “fees paid by migrants”.

The Daily Mail nails its colours to the mast, asking simply: “Will doctors now end their callous strikes?”

Other stories do make the front pages, Metro focusing on England footballer Dele Alli’s emotional interview in which he reveals treatment for an addiction to sleeping pills and the trauma of childhood sex abuse.

The Sun concentrates on Scott Mitchell finding love again with former EastEnders actress Tanya Franks, three years after the death of his wife Barbara Windsor.

And the Daily Star channels Shakespeare as it focuses on the shortage of bees due to climate change.