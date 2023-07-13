Rail operator pledges ‘robust contingency plans’ in event of strike

Industrial strike

A railway operator says it is putting “robust” contingency plans in place if a strike goes ahead by revenue protection officers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Arriva Rail London backed industrial action by 82% in a ballot in a dispute over issues including claims of bullying.

An Arriva Rail London spokesperson said: “We are committed to and have followed collective bargaining procedures, and strongly refute the claims that we have not done so in this instance.

“We have investigated the incident thoroughly and tried to resolve this matter through the collective grievance process, which found no evidence of bullying.

“It is therefore disappointing that our revenue protection colleagues have voted to take industrial action.

“We are putting robust contingency plans in place should any industrial action go ahead, to ensure the safety and security of our people and customers.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is clear that Arriva Rail London management has failed to follow the right workplace procedures and they should now heed the strong feelings of their staff.