DJ Tim Westwood interviewed under police caution for third time

Tim Westwood

Tim Westwood has been interviewed under police caution for a third time following sexual misconduct allegations.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ, 65, has previously “strongly” denied any wrongdoing after being accused of five sexual assaults against women.

He stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

In a statement on Thursday, the force said: “Police are investigating five reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.

“A 65-year-old man was interviewed under caution on March 15 2023, April 4 2023 and July 11 2023. There has been no arrest.”

The force did not name the hip hop DJ and radio presenter in their statement.

Tim Westwood stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra last year (Ian West/PA Wire)

The BBC started an external inquiry in 2022 into what was known about Westwood’s conduct during his time at the corporation.

Westwood began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He then joined the BBC and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

Westwood hosted a regular Saturday show on Capital Xtra, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg” before leaving the company last year.

A statement from a representative of Westwood, released in 2022, said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”