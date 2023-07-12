Teachers in England vote for industrial action in autumn term in pay dispute

Industrial strike

Teachers in England represented by the NASUWT union have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Nearly nine out of 10 teacher members of the NASUWT union who voted in the ballot backed strike action.

The union – which passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law – has said it plans to stage continuous action short of strike action starting in September.

Dates for strike action in the autumn term will also be considered and it will be coordinated with other unions where possible, the union said.

Overall, 88.5% of NASUWT teacher members in England who voted in the ballot backed strikes and 94.3% backed action short of strikes, with a turnout of 51.9%.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Today our members have sent a strong message to the government and to employers that teachers demand a better deal on pay and to address excessive workload and working hours.

“Our members have secured the largest mandate for industrial action by the NASUWT in over a decade, exceeding the government’s anti-trade union ballot thresholds.