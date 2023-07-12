People urged to get active for their mental health

Vitality London 10,000

People are being urged to get moving for their mental health in 2023.

Thousands of runners will pass landmarks including Trafalgar Square, St Paul’s Cathedral and Big Ben before finishing near Buckingham Palace during a fast and flat course designed for the Vitality London 10,000 on September 24.

This year’s event campaign, #DoItForYou, aims to encourage people to get active to support their mental health and wellbeing which can include improved self-esteem and sleep along with better stress and anxiety management.

Those who are not able to travel to central London for the event can opt to do the virtual Vitality London 10,000 challenge, which can be completed anywhere, anytime between September 16-24.

Hugh Brasher, the Vitality London 10,000 event director, said: “Getting active is so important for our mental health and wellbeing in addition to all the physical health benefits that it brings.

“We hope that thousands will get behind our #DoItForYou campaign and take on the Vitality London 10,000 either on the spectacular central London course or join us virtually, wherever they may be.”