Holiday spending by bank’s customers jumped by 40% annually this spring

UK NewsPublished:

Virgin Money said the total value of spending on getaways increased by 40% when comparing March to May 2023 with the same period a year earlier.

A beach in New Zealand
A beach in New Zealand

Spending on holidays has jumped by 40% compared with a year earlier, according to a bank’s analysis of its customer data.

Virgin Money said the total value of spending on getaways increased by 40% when comparing March to May 2023 with the same period a year earlier.

It analysed Virgin Money current account customers’ spending data to make the findings.

The biggest year-on-year jump in holiday spending was seen among customers aged 18 to 25, whose spending jumped by 60%.

Ruth Brougham, head of digital banking at Virgin Money, said: “We understand times remain tough for many people at the moment, and we continue to provide our customers with tools to help them manage their budget in a way that works for them so that they can make the most of their money – both now and in the future.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News