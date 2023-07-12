Holiday spending by bank’s customers jumped by 40% annually this spring

Virgin Money said the total value of spending on getaways increased by 40% when comparing March to May 2023 with the same period a year earlier.

Ruth Brougham, head of digital banking at Virgin Money, said: “We understand times remain tough for many people at the moment, and we continue to provide our customers with tools to help them manage their budget in a way that works for them so that they can make the most of their money – both now and in the future.”