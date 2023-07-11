Workers at 10 Scottish universities balloted for strike action

A graduation ceremony

University workers at 10 institutions around Scotland will be balloted for strike action as part of a dispute over pay.

The trade union Unite is balloting its members following a dispute over the 2023/24 pay award.

They have rejected a pay award of between 5% and 6%, saying staff have had many years of below-inflation pay increases.

The universities affected are: Aberdeen, Heriot-Watt, Glasgow, Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian, Glasgow School of Art, Dundee, Abertay, Edinburgh and Edinburgh Napier University.

Workers will receive ballots from July 17 and the voting will close on August 21.

Lecturers, who are represented by the University and College Union, are also engaged in a pay dispute with the University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

It means there could be co-ordinated strikes when students return after the summer break.

Unite regional officer Alison Maclean said: “This latest imposition is a further slap in the face for our members across Scotland’s universities when UCEA can clearly afford to pay more.

“Other unions in the sector are also planning action, so the employers need to take seriously the very real possibility of co-ordinated strikes taking place at the start of semester one in Scotland.

“The fault for this lies entirely at UCEA’s door.

“Unite calls on UCEA to get back to the negotiating table, our members and all university students deserve so much more.”