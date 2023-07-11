Trainee doctors ‘experiencing micro-aggression and negative comments at work’

A doctor using a stethoscope

More than a quarter of trainee doctors have been treated unfairly or unprofessionally by colleagues, according to a new survey.

The national training survey 2023 was compiled by the General Medical Council (GMC).

It is based on the responses of more than 70,000 doctors, who are either in training or act as trainers, and included questions on discrimination for the first time this year.

Questions covered the likes of unfair treatment, stereotyping and confidence in reporting discriminatory or unprofessional behaviours.

Some 27% of trainee doctors said they had experienced micro-aggression, negative comments or oppressive body language from colleagues, with this behaviour more prevalent in some specialities, including gynaecology, emergency medicine and surgery.

Of the trainees taking part in foundation programmes – a two-year spell after completing medical school – 22% said they had been blamed for something they didn’t do, while 38% said they had heard insults, stereotyping or jokes about characteristics such as sex, age or race.

Despite the negative survey answers, 83% of trainees said they had a good or very good experience in their post, while 77% said staff always treat each other with respect.

Professor Colin Melville, the GMC’s medical director and director of education and standards, said: “Though it’s encouraging to see the majority of trainees report supportive workplaces, there are worrying findings which suggest doctors early in their careers are having a much more negative experience.

“Discrimination doesn’t just affect individuals, it impacts teamwork, communication and potentially patient safety.

“We know many organisations are already acting to address these important issues, but these findings should make clear to all healthcare professionals how poor behaviour adversely impacts others. It’s essential we create and encourage cultures where those who witness or experience discrimination are supported to speak up.”

Junior doctors are to go on strike for five days from 7am on Thursday July 13 (Lucy North/PA)

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, said: “There is still a long way to go to tackle inequalities and discrimination, which remains a priority for trusts.

“Staff should always be treated with dignity and respect. Trust leaders continue to implement work to ensure staff at all levels feel safe and acknowledge there is more to be done.”

The GMC’s survey results come as junior doctors prepare to strike as part of their ongoing row with the Government over pay.

The five-day walkout is thought to be the longest in the history of the health service and will start at 7am on Thursday July 13.

Elsewhere in the GMC’s survey, 89% of trainers said they enjoyed assisting developing doctors, although 52% were identified as being at moderate risk of burnout.

Ms Cordery added: “We’re concerned many trainers feel burnt out to the point where they feel they don’t have the time to deliver training. This inevitably impacts morale, which in turn impacts retention.