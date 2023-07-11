Teacher stabbed at school hopes to be back in classroom ‘before summer break’

Tewkesbury incident

A maths teacher who was stabbed in a school corridor has said he hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break after leaving hospital.

A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after Jamie Sansom was attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.

Mr Sansom, who was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, said speculation he was intervening in a fight between students is “simply not true”.

Police officers at the gates of Tewkesbury Academy (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said in a statement: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident.

“It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.

“I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

“I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

“I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break. I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on.”

Mr Sansom has taught maths at the school since 2017.

The school said it reopened on Tuesday following careful assessment and consultation with the police.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesperson said: “We feel it is important for our students to be able to return to a sense of normality in their school, where we will be providing a range of additional mental and emotional support for students and staff.”

However there will be a police presence at the school for the coming days to provide reassurance.

A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am.

A knife has been recovered.

Speaking to reporters outside the school on Monday afternoon, Mr Ocone said: “At this stage, the motivation behind the attack is unclear but at this time there is no evidence to suggest it is terrorism-related.”