Big Issue launches digital scheme to boost magazine sales

The Big Issue is launching a new initiative aimed at increasing sales of the magazines by its vendors.

Customers will be able to interact with selected sellers who have a QR code on their lanyard, or via a webpage, to share information with family and friends.

The Big Issue Group is also unveiling a shopfront mural in Shoreditch, London titled The Street Is My Store to highlight that, despite not having a traditional bricks and mortar outlet from which to sell, vendors are running mini businesses, buying and selling copies of the magazine to earn a living in order to change their lives.

The mural, created by Global Street Art’s lead artist Peter Barber, also aims to raise awareness of the new digital initiative.

The Big Issue said the challenge people are facing in the cost-of-living crisis is reflected in vendor numbers, which have increased by 10% since last year.

The group has supported 1,174 vendors through the Big Issue frontline services to access support services including housing, wellbeing, financial advice and support, employment and food and fuel support.

Lord Bird, founder of the Big Issue Group, said: “I started the Big Issue to help people help themselves off the streets and out of poverty.

“Sadly, the work we do has never been more important. And just like any small business, it simply doesn’t work without the support of the community.

“We hope this mural will resonate with the public and help boost the visibility of our vendors and the work they do.”