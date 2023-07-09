Cavalry regiment’s horses cool off at Scottish beach

UK NewsPublished:

The Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, went for a walkabout along Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick on Sunday.

Household Cavalry Blues and Royals
Household Cavalry Blues and Royals

Members of a cavalry regiment made the most of Sunday’s beautiful sunny weather and took their horses for some exercise on a scenic Scottish beach.

The Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, went for a walkabout along Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick and even waded into the North Sea at one point for a cooling dip.

Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals, exercise their horses along the sands and in the sea at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian, after taking part earlier in the week at the Service of Thanksgiving for the King in Edinburgh
Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals, exercise their horses at Yellowcraig Beach (Jane Barlow/PA)
Household Cavalry Blues and Royals
A member of the Blues and Royals and their mount in the water at Yellowcraig Beach (PA)
Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals, exercise their horses along the sands and in the sea at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian
The Blues and Royals is the second most senior regiment in the British Army (Jane Barlow/PA)
Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals, exercise their horses along the sands and in the sea at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian
The regiment took part earlier in the week at the service of thanksgiving for the King in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals, exercise their horses along the sands and in the sea at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian, after taking part earlier in the week at the Service of Thanksgiving for the King in Edinburgh
Members of the Blues and Royals exercise their horses at Yellowcraig Beach (Jane Barlow/PA)

The regiment was fresh from carrying out ceremonial duties during the national service of thanksgiving held in Edinburgh last week to mark the coronation of the King.

The Blues and Royals is the second most senior regiment in the British Army and its Colonel is the Princess Royal.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News