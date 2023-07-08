Murder charge after man killed in south-east London stabbing

Thames Magistrates Court in London.

A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Yusuf Kallon, 19, has been charged with the murder of Rohan Trotman who died the day after he was attacked in Nunhead Green, near the junction with Gordon Road in Peckham on June 25.

Kallon, of Marmont Road, Peckham, SE15, has also been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being arrested on Thursday.

Police were called at 9.20pm on June 25 to reports that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital by a member of the public.