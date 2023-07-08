Late Queen’s pallbearers get seats at Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Pallbearers

The team of pallbearers who carried the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin visited Centre Court at Wimbledon and sat alongside the Royal Box.

The soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were invited to the tennis tournament on Saturday.

The unit had a close connection with the late Queen, as the serving monarch she held the position of company commander and made a personal review of the company every decade.

Introducing the soldiers, presenter Clare Balding told Centre Court: “Alongside the Royal Box we are also particularly proud this year to welcome and thank the team of 11 members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who so nobly acted as pallbearers at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“And to the Ensign for the escort of Her Majesty’s procession in London who carried the Queen’s company colour, the Royal Standard of the regiment, for Her Majesty’s funeral in Windsor.”

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers leaving the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA)

In March 2023, eight pallbearers who carried the Queen’s coffin were awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal in recognition of the important role they played at her funeral.

The soldiers were named as recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in recognition of their service to the late Queen, as part of a special set of Demise awards.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Also in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday were four Lionesses, who won the European Women’s Championships in 2022.

England footballers Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Jill Scott and Fran Kirby were sat in the Royal Box, which is known for its celebrity guests, with the Princess of Wales visiting on Tuesday.