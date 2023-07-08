Guests gather for wedding of George Osborne and Thea Rogers

George Osborne wedding

A string of well-known politicians have gathered for the wedding of George Osborne to his long-term partner amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests.

The former chancellor of the Exchequer, 52, is marrying his former aide, 40-year-old Thea Rogers.

The pair, who have two children together, are exchanging vows at 14th Century St Mary’s Church in the Somerset village of Bruton, where they own a property.

Among the guests attending the service were former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, former chancellor Sajid Javid and Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Former prime minister David Cameron and wife Samantha arrive at St Mary’s Church (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Also present were Lord Hague and his wife Ffion, former health secretary Matt Hancock, ex-governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, Labour heavyweight Ed Balls and his wife Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary.

As well as politicians there were a host of well-known journalists.

They included Today Programme host Nick Robinson, former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, ex-BBC correspondent Jon Sopel, former Sky News political editor Adam Boulton with his wife Anji Hunter, an adviser in Downing Street under Sir Tony Blair, and Mariella Frostrup.

Mr Osborne was not seen arriving at the church, but Ms Rogers walked through the churchyard to claps from well-wishers.

She walked into the church accompanied by two large umbrellas due to the light rain.

The service, which lasted nearly an hour, included music from Beethoven’s Ode To Joy and Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem.

Mr and Mrs Osborne pose for pictures outside the pictures after getting married (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

After the smiling couple emerged from the church as the bells rang, a smartly dressed woman showered them with orange confetti from a Union flag paper bag.

Mr Osborne looked behind him as she approached the couple before throwing the confetti over the groom.

The grey-haired woman, in a floral dress and pale coloured jacket, emptied the bag of confetti near the couple before she left after being spoken to by two men.

The couple looked puzzled, but did not appear to speak to the woman, who fled quickly when approached by journalists.

The orange confetti appeared to be similar to that scattered by Just Stop Oil protesters at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Around 200 people had attended the wedding and they lined the path to throw confetti at the newly married couple and clap and cheer.

The couple’s wedding comes amid a riddle over an email sent earlier this week to many of the invited wedding guests as well as some journalists.

After quitting the House of Commons, Mr Osborne became editor of the Evening Standard newspaper.