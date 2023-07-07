What the papers say – July 7

British newspapers

The nation’s newspapers are led by the death of an eight-year-old girl in an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent, The Sun and the Daily Express all report the girl was killed and 10 others were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school building on the last day of term.

On tomorrow's front page: The horrific scene after a Land Rover smashed through a fence and into school tea party – killing an eight-year-old girlhttps://t.co/eueBxVHQ3M pic.twitter.com/Wa5HVanpjM — The Sun (@TheSun) July 6, 2023

The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail and Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? HORROR AT THE SCHOOL TEA PARTY ? Woman is arrested as girl, 8, killed in end-of-term tragedy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JOZmQ9vaQw — Metro (@MetroUK) July 6, 2023

Elsewhere, The Guardian says the Cabinet Office must hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries after it lost a High Court challenge against the chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Guardian front page, Friday 7 July 2023: Court tells ministers to give Johnson messages to inquiry pic.twitter.com/yVZXbpVdDA — The Guardian (@guardian) July 6, 2023

The Telegraph reports the Archbishop of Canterbury has called for universities to face funding cuts for not supporting minorities, including trans students.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Welby gives backing to trans students on free speech' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gkFOSJYoab — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 6, 2023

A looming strike involving air traffic controllers could affect up to a third of all European flights this summer, according to The Times.

THE TIMES: Air controller strike set to ground summer flights #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lBCdFYB9LT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 6, 2023

The i leads with the Home Office painting over a Mickey Mouse mural at an asylum centre for unaccompanied children.

I: Home Office paints over Mickey Mouse mural for children at asylum centre #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UNoZYR7v5t — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 6, 2023