Tributes paid to ‘shining star’ as woman quizzed over car crash at school

Car collides with primary school building

Community members have paid tribute to a “shining star” after a car crash at a school in south-west London killed an eight-year-old girl during an end-of-term tea party.

Police are continuing to question a woman in her 40s after a Land Rover Defender crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon just before 10am on Thursday.

The woman was arrested on arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Officers are not treating the incident as terror-related.

A police cordon was no longer in place on Friday morning while flowers and tributes had been placed along the entrance to the school.

A woman wearing a blue sling around her arm visited the scene and left flowers in a box and a card.

She paused to look at the flowers and was consoled by a man she was with.

Flowers were left by Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis club (Yui Mok/PA)

She left a note at the scene saying: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”

The note included a picture of a star and had kisses on it.

Another tribute left at the scene said: “To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis club, also laid flowers at the scene.

He told reporters: “We feel closely associated with the community. What a tragic incident – we just offer our heartfelt sympathies to all affected.”

A Land Rover Defender crashed into the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA

A local teacher, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “A friend of mine has friends who have children who go to the school.

“She said they have all kinds of broken bones including a broken pelvis.

“I’m a teacher and I’m a mother and it could have happened to us. It could have happened to anybody.”

Police are investigating the crash (Victoria Jones/PA)

London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances to the incident and treated 16 patients at the scene. Twelve were taken to hospital.

The Met had not given any update on the condition of those in hospital as of Friday morning.

The school said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened.

A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.