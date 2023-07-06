Widow of Saudi royal in fight over house on ‘billionaires’ row’ in London

Royal Courts of Justice

The widow of a Saudi royal is embroiled in the latest stage of a long-running court fight over a house worth tens of millions of pounds on one of London’s most expensive streets.

Aljawharah Alibrahim has been sued by a Liechtenstein-based foundation which held Kenstead Hall for the benefit of the heirs of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, who died in 2005.

Lawyers representing the Asturion Fondation have told a judge overseeing a High Court trial in London that in 2011 a member of the foundation’s board transferred Kenstead Hall, to Ms Alibrahim “without board approval”.

King Fahd’s widow is fighting the claim.

The Bishops Avenue in Barnet is sometimes described as ‘billionaire’s row’ (Alamy/PA)

Mr Justice Adam Johnson has heard that Kenstead Hall, is on The Bishops Avenue, in the Barnet borough of north London.

The website hidden-london.com describes The Bishops Avenue as an “ultra-exclusive street running from the northern tip of Hampstead Heath to East Finchley”.

Estate agent Glentree Estates’ website describes the street as “The Billionaires’ Row”.

Lawyers representing the foundation argue that the transfer was “executed without authority” and want the judge to make a ruling which will “reflect the foundation’s continued ownership of the property”.

“Until October 2011, the foundation held Kenstead Hall for the benefit of the heirs of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, specifically: the defendant, his widow, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd, his son with the defendant, and eight other children from prior marriages,” David Mumford KC, who is leading the foundation’s legal team, told the judge in a written case outline.

“On 14.10.2011, one of the three members of the foundation’s board gratuitously transferred Kenstead Hall to the defendant without board approval.”

Mr Mumford, who told the judge that Kenstead Hall was worth tens of millions of pounds, said the transfer was to the “obvious detriment” of Ms Alibrahim’s stepchildren.

Rupert Reed KC, who is representing Ms Alibrahim, told the judge in a written argument that the board member had the “necessary authority”.

“The princess had no reason to suspect any want of authority,” he said.

“The transfer was valid and binding.

“The claim should be dismissed.”

Ms Alibrahim had won an early round of the litigation.

A judge had ruled that the foundation’s claim should be struck out.