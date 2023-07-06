RTE’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault

An RTE microphone

RTE sports commentator Marty Morrissey has apologised after admitting to accepting the “informal” use of a car in return for being a master of ceremonies at a dozen Renault events.

In a statement released on Thursday, Morrissey said he was asked in 2017 to emcee 12 functions in garages across Ireland for the motoring brand, which involved interviewing several high-profile GAA personalities.

He said that he received permission to do so from RTE and did not seek a fee.

Morrissey said he returned the car “voluntarily” on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE around payments to fellow presenter Ryan Tubridy, and concluding that the “ad hoc” arrangement was “an error of judgment”.

The Irish national broadcaster’s interim deputy director-general, Adrian Lynch, told the Media Committee on Wednesday that he was aware of one RTE staff member who had been given the use of a car for five years, and told senators that the vehicle was returned the day before the hearing, on July 4.

Mr Morrissey said: “I have apologised to RTE, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficulty I have caused them because of this matter.

“I also apologise to any of our viewers and listeners who may feel let down by my actions.