What the papers say – July 5

British newspapers

A wide variety of stories featured across the newspaper front pages on Wednesday, including a TV stars Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the US deciding their preferred candidate to be the next Nato chief.

The Daily Mirror fills their front page with Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph reports the US has made their decision on who they want to be the next Nato chief after rejecting the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US pushes for Von der Leyen to be Nato chief'

The Times reports on an overhaul of disciplining rogue police officers with plans announced to overhaul the misconduct system.

TIMES: Overhaul to tackle the scourge of rogue police

A new police probe into a Tory “jingle and mingle” Covid party has been opened, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: New police probe into Tory 'jingle and mingle' Covid party

The Daily Mail says Sir Bernard Jenkin, who was on the Privileges Committee which investigated Boris Johnson over Partygate, is facing his own police probe over “birthday drinks”.

DAILY MAIL: Boris's partygate accuser faces his OWN police probe

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is considering making foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 5 July

The UK have tabled a new climate change pledge of more than £11 billion, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 July 2023: UK ready to drop £11.6bn pledge for climate fund

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has some good news with supermarkets looking to drive down food prices.

Tomorrow's front page: Supermarkets confirm popular products set for big price cuts as 'food inflation' falls

The i once again look into the UK’s ongoing mortgage pain, saying there are four more interest rate rises to come this year.

Wednesday's front page – UK mortgage crunch: four more interest rate rises in 2023 forecast

Metro hears from the first person born on the NHS who says while it has its problems, it should be cherished.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? LET'S DO IT NYE'S WAY ? Cherish health service, says its first baby – named after founder

And the Daily Star blames BBC shows Allo Allo and Dad’s Army for causing Brexit.