New chief announced for Serious Fraud Office

Former senior Met Police officer Nick Ephgrave will take up the role at the end of September.

The Serious Fraud Office’s new chief will be a former top Metropolitan Police officer.

Nick Ephgrave will take up the role of director of the SFO at the end of September, Attorney General Victoria Prentis told MPs.

He replaces Lisa Osofsky, who has been the head of the organisation since 2018.

Mr Ephgrave is a former assistant commissioner at Scotland Yard and was chief constable in Surrey before that.

He had been tipped as a potential Met Police commissioner following the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick.

