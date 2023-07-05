New chief announced for Serious Fraud Office

Nick Ephgrave

The Serious Fraud Office’s new chief will be a former top Metropolitan Police officer.

Nick Ephgrave will take up the role of director of the SFO at the end of September, Attorney General Victoria Prentis told MPs.

He replaces Lisa Osofsky, who has been the head of the organisation since 2018.

Mr Ephgrave is a former assistant commissioner at Scotland Yard and was chief constable in Surrey before that.