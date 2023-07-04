MSP complains over ‘misleading’ claims on minimum unit price for alcohol

Dr Sandesh Gulhane

A Tory MSP has written to the UK statistics watchdog to complain of “misleading” Scottish Government claims relating to a report on minimum unit pricing (MUP).

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, his party’s health spokesman, wrote to the head of the UK Statistics Authority on Monday, accusing the Scottish Government of “grossly misleading” the public.

Last week, Public Health Scotland released it final report on MUP – a policy which instituted a 50p minimum charge per unit of alcohol in a drink in a bid to curb alcohol harms.

The report found there had been a “positive impact”, with alcohol deaths reducing by more than a tenth and hospital admissions directly related to alcohol consumption dropping by 4.1%.

But Dr Gulhane claimed the report and statements from ministers about it “overstate” the impact of MUP, saying that of the 40 independent studies cited by the report, just eight mention health implications of the policy, seven of which are inconclusive and the remaining one was conducted by a Public Health Scotland adviser.

In his letter to Sir Robert Chote, the Tory MSP asked for a review of the report to be carried out, adding: “It purports to be the final report from the PHS evaluation of minimum unit pricing for alcohol in Scotland.”

“It is likely to be used in Scottish Government decision-making on whether to continue with MUP and whether to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol.

“However, I am concerned the report and associated publicity and ministerial statements significantly overstate the health impact of MUP, and under-represent the significant uncertainty in the wider body of research and among the scientific community.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Public Health Scotland used research governance processes and established scientific methods to ensure impartiality, and had their quality assessment of the papers for inclusion validated by a third party not involved in the MUP evaluation.

“The draft final report was reviewed by members of the evidence synthesis advisory group, which comprised members with a variety of relevant experience, including lived experience, experience and expertise in public health, and expertise in synthesis of evidence for decision making.