Train drivers to stage overtime ban for another week as part of pay dispute

Industrial action

Train drivers are to stage another week of banning overtime in their long running dispute over pay.

Aslef announced that its members at 15 train operators will refuse to work overtime from July 17 to 22.

This follows a week-long overtime ban which began on Monday until July 8.

The withdrawal of non-contractual overtime, or rest day working, will affect Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said he wants the dispute to be resolved (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “We want to resolve this dispute. Train drivers don’t want to be inconveniencing the public.

“That’s why we have given the Government and the rail operators plenty of opportunities to come to the table and talk to us, but it is clear that they do not want a resolution.

“Our members – the train drivers who keep the railway running day in, day out, from early in the morning until late at night, all the year round – have shown they are not prepared to accept the Government’s attempts to force our industry into managed decline.

“Rail travel is a vital part of our country’s fight against climate change and rail connectivity is essential to the UK economy.