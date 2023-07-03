New sea wall and railway station demonstrate ‘vital’ investment – minister

Dawlish station and the sea wall

The opening of a new railway station and completion of a sea wall show the Government is “investing in vital infrastructure”, a Cabinet minister said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper will visit the South West on Monday to attend the opening of Marsh Barton station near Exeter.

The station will be served by Great Western Railway trains running between Paignton and Exmouth.

Mr Harper will also view the new £82 million sea wall protecting the Dawlish rail route, which was completed in May.

The line was destroyed by storms in 2014, meaning services were suspended for eight weeks.

The first section of the new wall opened in September 2020.

Mr Harper said: “I am delighted to see the completion of two major projects today, delivering a Government commitment to improve a vital rail route for passengers in the South West.

“These projects demonstrate a Government that is delivering our promises, investing in vital infrastructure and improving transport connections to help grow the economy.”

Michelle Handforth, regional managing director of Network Rail’s Wales and Western region, said: “I’m delighted that we could be joined by the Secretary of State for Transport to mark the official opening of the sea wall in Dawlish.

“Working with world-leading engineers and with funding from the Government, we’ve been able to protect the railway line and town of Dawlish for generations to come.