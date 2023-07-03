Munster Rugby’s Greig Oliver dies in paragliding accident in South Africa

London Irish v Bath – Gallagher Premiership – Gtech Community Stadium

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of Munster Rugby’s elite performance officer Greig Oliver at the age of 58.

Oliver, a former Scotland international, died in a paragliding accident in South Africa, Munster Rugby said.

He was in South Africa in support of his son Jack and the Ireland U20s squad, who are playing in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

A former international scrum-half, Oliver played in two Rugby World Cups for Scotland.

? Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our close friend & colleague Greig Oliver. Our immediate thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack & Ciara, & the wider Oliver family. May he rest in peace ? — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 3, 2023

Following retirement, he held academy management and coaching roles with Scottish Borders and Edinburgh before moving to Ireland with his family in 2007.

In 2011, Oliver assumed the role of elite player development officer with the Munster Rugby Academy.

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan, said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing.

“He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field.”

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said; “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues.

“May he rest in peace.”

Munster Rugby said it was liaising directly with Oliver’s family, providing them with any assistance and support required at this time.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish Rugby community at this difficult time.

“All the players at the World Rugby U20 Championship stand in solidarity with Jack, his team mates and the Oliver family and a moment’s silence will be observed across all Tuesday’s matches as a mark of respect.