Jodie Burrage will celebrate with Percy Pigs after first win at Wimbledon

Jodie Burrage

British wild card Jodie Burrage has said she will celebrate her first win at Wimbledon with Percy Pigs as she reflected on offering the sweets to a ball boy who was feeling unwell last year.

She had suffered first-round exits in the previous two years at SW19, and her victory against American Caty McNally on Monday means she has likely broken into the top 100 for the first time.

The 24-year-old was involved in one of the most popular stories of the 2022 tournament when she offered the Marks and Spencer treat to a ball boy who was on the brink of fainting in the middle of her match.

Jodie Burrage in action against Caty Mcnally (Victoria Jones/PA)

She recalled the incident helping her to relax and realise that “there’s bigger things than tennis”.

She told reporters last year that the confectionery was one of her favourites, and this year said she will “definitely” be celebrating with them after her win.

“I think my mum has a few in her bag,” she added in a press conference after her match.

“I will definitely be celebrating tonight.”

Burrage told reporters of another “ball kid”-related incident during her match this year.

She said she noticed blood on the balls, before adding: “It was another ball kid who cut their finger and I was like: ‘Why does this always happen?'”

Speaking about her win on Court Three on Monday, she said: “I haven’t got a lot of words. Just very happy. I think the smile says it all.

“Just happy to get through that and my first win at Wimbledon.”

She quipped that it was “never simple with me” after joking about her multiple attempts at securing match point.

The Briton went on: “To sit here and say that I’ve won my first round at Wimbledon, hopefully going to be in the top 100… not expecting that but very happy it’s happened.”

She said she “can’t wait” for the possibility of playing on Centre Court or Court One in future rounds.