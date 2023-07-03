Emma Thompson among celebrities calling for end to Barclays sponsoring Wimbledon

This year @Wimbledon is being sponsored by @Barclays – the biggest financier of fossil fuels in Europe? ?

Will you join Emma Thompson, @vanessa_vash, @maryportas, @KateRaworth & more in asking Wimbledon to serve notice on this sportswashing deal? ️?https://t.co/5uwTe5EO2L

— Make My Money Matter (@MMMoneyMatter) July 3, 2023