What the papers say – July 2

British newspapers

Riots in France, killer asbestos in schools and taxpayer funds directed to removing asylum seekers were among the stories making the front pages of the UK papers on Sunday.

The Independent continues to report on the riots in France, saying there were more than 1,300 arrests on Friday night.

The Sunday Times says 10,000 people have been killed by asbestos in schools across the UK.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reveals hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds has been given to organisations fighting to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Sunday Telegraph says hundreds of miles of overheard power cables and pylons will be fast tracked in an effort to reach net zero targets.

The Sunday Mail say Met Police officers at London Pride have been banned from wearing badges that commemorate fallen officers.

The Sunday Mirror looks into the Stephen Lawrence murder case, with the paper talking to one of Lawrence’s best friends who accused the Met Police of “sabotage”.