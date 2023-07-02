Stephen Flynn accuses the Tories of taking UK to ‘brink of recession’

Stephen Flynn

The Tories are taking the UK to the “brink of recession” with their efforts to bring inflation back down, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.

With the Bank of England having already imposed 13 consecutive interest rate rises, and with fears more could follow, the SNP MP said the Government’s handling of the economy was now “threatening the livelihoods, homes and businesses” of people across the country.

It comes amid concerns from some that interest rates, which are now at 5%, could rise as high as 6.5%.

Asset management firm Schroders this week said it anticipates rates will rise to this level by the end of 2023 – warning that this could drive the UK economy into recession.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 5%, and there are concerns further increases could be ahead in a bid to curb inflation. (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Flynn insisted that raising interest rates alone “is not the answer to getting the economy back on track”

But he said that neither Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, or Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were “willing to admit the long-term damage” being caused by Brexit.

Hitting out at the Conservatives, the SNP MP said: “The Tories trashed the economy and now they are taking the UK to the brink of recession – threatening the livelihoods, homes and businesses of people across Scotland and the UK.”

Mr Flynn added: “People in Scotland are sick to the back teeth of the constant crisis under Westminster control – as families are forced to foot the bill for Brexit, Tory cuts and total incompetence.”

He argued it was “only by securing the full powers of independence can Scotland rejoin the EU, escape Westminster control and invest in sustained growth to secure a prosperous future”.