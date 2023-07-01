William and George – Father and son enjoy a day out at the cricket

Prince George was seen enjoying a slice of pizza while the Prince of Wales rubbed shoulders with the Prime Minister.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket (PA)
The Prince of Wales and Prince George have enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket.

George, aged nine, was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The royal pair were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box at Lord’s cricket ground in London.

The Prince of Wales chatted to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while Prince George enjoyed a slice of pizza at the cricket (PA)
Commentators on social media noted how alike the father and son appeared as they both wore blue blazers and light-coloured shirts while watching England take on Australia.

Both opted for a relaxed style, with their top buttons undone.

They were seen enjoying the game together and discussing the match, with William, 41, pointing out a number of plays to his eldest son.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Four – Lord’s
The Prince of Wales pointed out a number of plays to his nine-year-old son, Prince George (Mike Egerton/PA)

The pair were engrossed in the action on the field, and at some points shared very similar facial expressions.

And when William got up from his seat to have a discussion with the Prime Minister, George was spotted eating a large slice of pizza.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not attend the match.

