Radiographer strike action would have a ‘major impact’ on the NHS

A radiography image

Strike action by NHS workers who carry out key diagnostic tests and deliver some cancer care would have a major impact on the health service, the Society of Radiographers has said.

Radiographers are preparing to strike in some parts of England.

Staff at 43 NHS trusts have a mandate to stage walk outs, the union said after balloting 20,000 of its members.

Trusts affected include major cancer hubs and the hospital in health minister Will Quince’s constituency.

The Society called on the Government to enter talks to discuss “urgent improvements to pay and conditions”.

Dean Rogers, director of industrial strategy for the Society of Radiographers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Nine out of 10 people see a radiographer in their treatment.

“We are absolutely on the front of the frontline.

“We absolutely know how serious and what an impact our members could have.

“Government are ignoring that fact and ignoring that reality.

“Patients are suffering every day now and this is a cry for help from the profession as much for the patients as it is for themselves.”

He said action has been “building up for a very long time” amid pressure on the workforce and demand outstripping investment.

“It’s still not too late to divert the strikes. We believe there are things that could happen and could be done if the minister sits down with us and talks to us seriously about addressing some of the concerns of our members,” he added.

Radiography workers are responsible for carrying out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, ultrasounds and breast screening, as well as radiotherapy for cancer patients.

Members in trusts including the Royal Marsden, University College London Hospitals, Liverpool University Hospitals, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, Nottingham University Hospitals, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston and East Suffolk and North Essex have a mandate to strike.

The Society of Radiographers said it is consulting with its members about the next steps, including where and when members will take strike action.

The first strike will likely take place in July, it said.

The NHS is already bracing itself for the biggest walk out of doctors in July.