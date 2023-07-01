Pair arrested after death of two-year-old girl

A man and a woman have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a two-year-old girl in Ipswich, Suffolk (PA)

A man and a woman have been arrested over the “suspicious” death of a two-year-old girl.

Police said they found the body of the toddler at a property in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, Suffolk, on Friday morning.

Investigations at the property are still ongoing and officers said that the death is being treated as suspicious.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers arrested a 22-year-old woman “of no fixed abode” and a 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire on suspicion of murder, Suffolk Police said.

The pair, who were arrested some 28 miles away in Bury St Edmunds, are “known to the victim”, police said.

Detectives are not seeking any other suspects at this time, the force said.

They remain in policy custody and are being quizzed by officers.

Officers are currently at the scene of a suspicious death in #Ipswich. https://t.co/UFln9T4cje — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) June 30, 2023

Superintendent Jane Topping said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death of this child.

“Our initial inquiries are under way and these will continue over the weekend.

“Clearly, such a discovery is extremely distressing for everyone concerned.

“We’d ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”

“A highly visible presence of officers is likely to continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols.

“These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are appealing to the local community for any information which may aid this investigation.”