Yousaf ‘looking forward’ to representing Scotland at coronation ceremony

King Charles coronation

Scotland’s First Minister has said he “looks forward to representing the people of Scotland” at a key event in Edinburgh to mark the coronation of the King and Queen.

Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest crown jewels in Britain – at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday July 5.

The ceremony is a key part of Royal Week, with the King and Queen undertaking several engagements in Scotland.

Humza Yousaf said: “Next week, Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen with a series of events to mark their Coronation.

“Highlights include a people’s procession, a royal procession, a national service of thanksgiving and dedication, and a gun salute in Edinburgh.

“Many different people, charities and organisations from across the country will be involved. I will attend the Service at St Giles’ Cathedral and I look forward to representing the people of Scotland at this historic event.

“Any members of the public who wish to get involved will be able to follow TV or radio coverage, or view events in person along the Royal Mile. Space will be limited so those planning to come should arrive early and be prepared for whatever the weather may hold.”

The ceremony involves a people’s procession of about 100 community groups collecting the honours from Edinburgh Castle.

The procession will then be escorted to the cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV, supported by cadet musicians from the combined cadet force pipes and drums.

Meanwhile, a royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will be attending.

A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ service, before the royal procession travels back to the palace.

The Stone of Destiny will be in the cathedral during the ceremony, and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows following the event.

Anti-monarchy campaigners Republic will hold their first protest since the coronation on May 6, when six demonstrators from the group were arrested.

They have branded the event a “pointless vanity parade”.

Scottish republican group Our Republic will hold a rally at the Meadows.

People take part in an anti-monarchy rally on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, following the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla (Steve Welsh/PA)

Police Scotland said it has been engaging with protest groups ahead of the service.

Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs said: “Our priority is public safety and a policing plan is in place to maintain people’s safety, ensure the safe delivery of this significant event, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption.

“Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues.

“We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest. Our human rights-based approach and legislation that applies in Scotland is unique amongst UK policing.

“Campaigning and demonstration is a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life. Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt the event that risks public safety is not legitimate protest.”