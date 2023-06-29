What the papers say – June 29

British newspapers

The growing crisis surrounding Thames Water and health stories take top billing on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, which is one of several titles to feature a picture of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the field at Lord’s, says the Government is preparing to take over water firms as the country’s biggest supplier moved close to collapse.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Government prepares to take over water firms

Those plans are echoed on the front of the i, which says UK taxpayers face the bill for saving a company owned by China and Abu Dhabi.

Thursday's front page: UK taxpayers could bail out failing water firm owned by China and Abu Dhabi

The Financial Times continues the theme as it says Thames Water’s problems are spurring “interim nationalisation plans” while The Guardian reports on “crisis talks” over the company’s £10 billion deficit.

Financial Times: Threat to Thames Water's survival spurs interim nationalisation plans

Guardian front page, Thursday 29 June 2023: Crisis talks as Thames Water faces £10bn deficit

And Metro simply declares “Thames on the brink”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today THAMES ON THE BRINK Firm with 15million customers faces going bust

The Daily Mail turns its attention to striking doctors as it says NHS consultants will be allowed to conduct private work during a 48-hour walkout.

Daily Mail: NHS doctors allowed to do private work on strike days

There is more medical news in The Times which reports on digital health checks which will be sent to people over 40 to carry out “midlife MoTs”.

The Times: Fears grow for five water companies over swelling debt burdens

The health of Madonna dominates the front page of The Sun which says the “pop queen” was taken to intensive care in New York due to a bacterial infection which has put her world tour on hold.

Madonna rushed to hospital 'after being found unresponsive' with iconic singer forced to postpone 2023 Celebration tour

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the warning of a planned attack in the UK by so-called Islamic State terrorists.

Thursday's Front Page EXCLUSIVE: HORROR THREAT ISIS plots major UK terror attack

Immigrants are on the mind of the Daily Express as it says rebellious peers have been told they face a showdown if they try to block legislation allowing deportation flights to Rwanda.

Tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak declares war on meddling Lords over plot to block illegal migrant deportations