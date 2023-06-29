Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged with trespass after disrupting Ashes test

Just Stop Oil protesters on the field

Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have been charged with aggravated trespass after invading the pitch at Lord’s during the second Ashes test.

The activists from the climate change group are alleged to have disrupted the cricket match on Wednesday.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 26, have been charged with aggravated trespass and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 31.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: “We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts.”

JSO has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high-profile events including the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship, as well as holding daily slow marches on major London roads.