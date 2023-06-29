Nigel Farage says his bank accounts have been closed and life in the UK is becoming ‘completely unlivable’

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts.

I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me.

This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system.

If they can do it to me, they… pic.twitter.com/O4xQ1h79ub

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2023