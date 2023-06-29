New RTE director-general ‘to reconstitute board’ after presenter payments row

RTE pay revelations

The incoming director-general of RTE will reconstitute the Irish national broadcaster’s executive, according to a senior representative of the organisation.

Ireland’s public service broadcaster is engulfed in crisis after it was revealed last week that it had under-reported star presenter Ryan Tubridy’s salary by a total of 345,000 (£298,000) euro over the period 2017 to 2022.

The chairwoman of RTE’s board described the procedure around some of the payments as “an act designed to deceive”.

Tubridy stepped down from the flagship light entertainment show in May after 14 years at the helm and Co Down comedian Patrick Kielty was subsequently unveiled as his successor.

Representatives of RTE’s executive and board appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday to explain commercial arrangements entered into by the organisation and presenters, including payments to Tubridy which were underwritten by the broadcaster.

Interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said he understands that Kevin Bakhurst, who is due to take up the top role next month, will see shaking up the executive board as his “first task”.

Mr Lynch also said the broadcaster’s executive failed in its collective responsibility over the mis-stating of payments to Tubridy.

“I wish to state again our deep regret regarding what has emerged in recent days. For this serious breach of trust with the public, we apologise.

“It is a fact that the application of governance procedures at executive board level allowed for the partial and incomplete sharing of information, so that individual members of the executive either did not have access to information, or had information withheld from them.

RTE interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch apologised to the public (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It is true that the executive board failed in its responsibility to act as a collective, and failed to ensure good governance in this matter.

“Collectively, owing to the siloed style of procedures at executive, and an overreliance on the prerogative asserted by the director-general, we did not receive a comprehensive evaluation of Ryan Tubridy’s contract in full, including the way in which the payments were treated.

“We acknowledge and accept this failure by those members of the executive who were aware of the contract. I have spoken to Kevin Bakhurst last night. I understand that his first task will be a reconstitution of the executive board of RTE.”

The chairwoman of the RTE board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, told the committee that the national broadcaster has cultural issues around “information silos, domineering hierarchies that shun transparency and foster bureaucracy”.

She added: “This series of events has revealed grave failings in internal controls at RTE.

Siun Ni Raghallaigh arrives at Leinster House (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Nothing less than an overhaul of such controls and work practices will now suffice, and the board will oversee this process.”

She also said there should be a review of the highest paid members at the organisation.

Ms Ni Raghallaigh also apologised for an “egregious breach of trust with the public”.

“I am appalled as to how payments were recorded and presented in RTE accounts.

“What was the motivation here? It appears to me that this was an act designed to deceive.”

She also appealed for former director-general Dee Forbes to appear before the committee when she is able to do so.

Ms Forbes had declined to appear, citing ill health.

The secretary general at the Department of Media has said RTE needs to give a “full account” of all circumstances which led up to mis-stated payments to Tubridy.

Katherine Licken said an external review into RTE will examine whether its current governance framework is “fit for purpose”.

“The review will also consider RTE’s organisational culture and its impact on levels of trust, governance, transparency and communications, and on changes which should be made.”

The details of the terms of reference have yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the new host of RTE’s Late Late Show has revealed a 250,000 euro-a-season salary amid intensifying pressure on the organisation for failing to disclose additional payments made to his predecessor.

The new host of RTE's Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has revealed he will be paid €250,000 per 30-show season and has signed a contract for three seasons https://t.co/vmJObJIO24 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 29, 2023

Kielty and RTE had been facing calls to disclose his contract arrangements given the furore around the misreported payments to Tubridy.

The new host said he will be paid 250,000 euro (£216,000) per 30-show season and has signed a contract for three seasons.

In a statement, the entertainer said: “I’m pleased to finally be able to share that I’ve signed a three-season deal to host The Late Late Show beginning this September.

“I’m being paid 250,000 euro per 30-show season. If additional shows are requested by RTE, they’ll be paid on a pro-rata basis.

Ryan Tubridy stepped down from the flagship light entertainment show in May (Damien Eagers/PA)

“I’m also receiving a one-off payment of 20,000 euro (£17,000) to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTE that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.

“I’ve also asked RTE to carbon offset my flights.