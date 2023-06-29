Driver’s actions ‘saved us all’ during small boat crossing, man tells court

Canterbury Crown Court

An Afghan man described how a driver’s actions “saved us all” during a small boat crossing in the English Channel in which four people were known to have died, a court has heard.

Ahmrullah Ahmadzi was travelling in a boat with 46 people on board and told jurors how the vessel was travelling for around two hours with water pouring in, starting at his ankles and eventually reaching his knees.

But it was the actions of the driver that “saved us all”, he told a jury at Canterbury Crown Court.

Ibrahima Bah appeared previously via video link at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court was hearing the first day of prosecution evidence in the trial of Ibrahima Bah, a Senegalese national, of no fixed address, who is accused of four counts of manslaughter and for piloting a vessel facilitating unlawful entry to the UK on December 14 2022.

Bah, who denies the charges, sat in the dock accompanied by an interpreter.

Mr Ahmadzi, aided by a Pashto interpreter, said: “The driver kept saying ‘don’t worry, calm down, I will take you there’.

“The boat carried on driving because if the boat stopped, we would have drowned much quicker because the length of the waves was getting bigger and bigger.

“It was the driver’s help, if he didn’t help us we would have all died.”

He said the driver’s “last push” to get the sinking boat near a fishing boat where people were able to cling on until rescue teams arrived was what “saved us all”.

The witness also added that it was the “stupidity” of people in the boat who stood up which had caused the boat to collapse.

He added: “To be honest, it was the fault of the passengers who didn’t listen to the driver, the driver was trying to help us, but they didn’t listen.”

The court heard evidence earlier from an Afghan teenager who was also on board the dingy, who said that “everyone was screaming” and that he began washing himself with seawater for his last rites as “he thought he was going to die”.

“There was water everywhere, there was screaming and shouting, saying we are going to die,” he said in a video police interview recorded in January and shown to the court.

The witness added: “Because the boat collapsed onto itself and … some of the people, some of them were trapped inside, some of them managed to get out and some were inside and the boat was going down.”

He also told officers that he did not see who was controlling the engine and that on the boat “everyone was by themselves praying to stay alive”.

Asked by Kent police officers what they expected from the crossing, the Afghan national said it was “common knowledge” among those in the boat that once they entered British waters “they would be rescued”.