Holocaust survivor awarded medals on 100th birthday

Holocaust survivor Henny Franks receives war medals

A Holocaust survivor has received war medals she never knew she was entitled to on her 100th birthday.

Henny Franks fled Nazi persecution in Cologne, western Germany, on the kindertransport as a teenager.

After arriving in the UK, she was keen help in the war and volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) – the women’s branch of the British Army – as a truck driver at a munitions factory.

But for 78 years, since the end of the Second World War in Europe, she never received the medals she was entitled to.

Holocaust survivor Henny Franks is presented with her war medals by Dan Fox, chair of AJEX, as she celebrates her 100th birthday at the Jewish Care Holocaust Survivors’ Centre, north west London (PA/James Manning)

On Wednesday – Henny’s 100th birthday – she was awarded the Defence Medal and the War Medal 1939-45 together with her HM Armed Forces Veteran Badge at a surprise ceremony in Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre in London.

Jewish Care is one of the largest health and social care charities dedicated to London’s Jewish community.

The ceremony was organised by AJEX, The Jewish Military Association, which reunites Jewish veterans and their relatives with their war medals.

Holocaust survivor Henny Franks was awarded the Defence Medal and the War Medal 1939-45 (James Manning/PA)

AJEX JMA national chair Dan Fox surprised Henny at the birthday party.

He said: “It was an honour to surprise Henny today.

“As the ‘greatest generation’ become fewer, lasting recognition of their service and commitment is more important than ever.

“The restoration and reclamation of medals is a striking way of ensuring this.

“They are artefacts or personal history, but also meaningful to families, communities and the nation as a whole.

“They help us remember what veterans went through and to take pride in what they did.”