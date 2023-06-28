Ferry fare freeze extended until March next year

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop

A fare freeze on the Clyde and Hebrides and Northern Isles ferry networks has been extended for a further six months, Transport Scotland has announced.

Ticket prices will be held at current levels from October 2023 until the end of March 2024 to help people and businesses from Scotland’s remote rural and island communities, the government body said.

A review of future fares will also take place to ensure that services remain sustainable, affordable and fair which will collect feedback from island communities to determine future priorities.

Transport Scotland said the fare freeze will allow operators to release their timetables from October onwards.

The announcement comes a little over a week after islanders wrote to new transport minister Fiona Hyslop demanding financial help from the Scottish Government as a survey claimed disruption to ferry services had cost businesses almost £1.5 million.

Ms Hyslop said: “The decision to extend the fares freeze on our ferry networks will help support the island communities that depend on these vital services.

“The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the current challenges being faced by these communities, particularly with disruption to services on the Clyde and Hebrides network, although the situation will improve as new tonnage starts to join the fleet from next year.

“The ongoing cost of living impacts are also arguably more challenging for our islands than any other part of the country, so I hope this fares freeze will continue to help residents and businesses from that perspective.