Thames Water chief executive quits after giving up bonus over sewage spills

Summer weather Aug 10th 2022

The boss of Thames Water has stepped down with immediate effect weeks after being forced to give up her bonus over the company’s environmental performance.

The company said that Sarah Bentley would leave the board on Tuesday, but will continue to support her interim replacement until a new full-time boss can be found.

Ms Bentley, who was appointed in 2020, said in May that she would give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered.

But even after giving up the bonus, the chief executive managed to double her pay, raking in £1.5 million.

At the time Gary Carter, a national officer at the GMB union, said that Ms Bentley’s plan to give up the bonus was “nothing more than a flimsy PR stunt”.

The logo of water company Thames Water seen through a glass of water.

On Tuesday chairman Ian Marchant said: “I want to thank Sarah for everything she has done since joining the company in 2020, building a first class executive team and leading the first phase of the turnaround of the company.

“On behalf of everyone at Thames, the board wishes her every success for the future.”

Ms Bentley said: “It has been an honour to take on such a significant challenge, and a privilege to serve Thames Water’s dedicated and inspirational colleagues.

“The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance.