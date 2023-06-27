Public trust shaken by RTE revelations, says Irish premier

Consultative Forum on International Security Policy

The revelations around misreported pay at RTE has shaken public trust in Ireland’s national broadcaster, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar said wrongdoing at the broadcaster must stop as he answered questions in the Dail parliament about the scandal involving the underreporting of the salary paid to its star broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

“The revelations from RTE last week are deeply unsettling and they have shaken public trust in what is an important institution,” Mr Varadkar said.

RTE staff protested at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“We want to see trust restored quickly, because we do need a strong public service broadcaster for our state.”

Mr Varadkar said the vast majority of staff at RTE knew nothing about the misreported payment issue and he said, as far as he knew, it only related to one presenter.

The Taoiseach also said former director general Dee Forbes should go before the two parliamentary committees investigating the issue.

Ms Forbes, who resigned on Monday, has said she will not be attending this week’s hearings of the committees due to ill health.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said the truth for RTE should be ‘non-negotiable’ (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Varadkar said RTE must give “full and open” answers, insisting the public and staff at the broadcaster “deserve nothing less”.

“RTE, in very many ways, plays a very important role in our society, from Irish-language broadcasting to children’s programmes, to drama, sports to good-quality news, documentaries, election coverage, important public information, for example during the pandemic, and we need to be cognisant of that,” he said.

“If things were done that were wrong, and I believe things that were done were wrong, that needs to stop, it needs to change and people need to be held to account. The institution needs to be restored and to survive.”

During exchanges at Leaders’ Questions in the Dail, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the truth for RTE should be “non-negotiable”.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the revelations were a ‘bombshell’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The hidden payments scandal uncovered at RTE is shocking,” he said.

“And trust must be at the very heart of our public broadcaster. In order for the public to have confidence in the information that RTE shares, the truth should be fundamental and it should be non-negotiable.

“Yet that trust now lies in tatters. The revelations recently are an example of a cosy consensus and insider culture that has existed in this state for far too long.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns described the revelations as a “bombshell”.

“Whatever way you want to spin it this was a deliberate ploy expressly designed to mask the real income of the top earner,” she said.