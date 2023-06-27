Police station closed after ‘Second World War hand grenade’ handed in

Police tape

A police station has been closed after what is believed to be a Second World War hand grenade was handed in.

Malinsgate police station in Telford, Shropshire, and the road outside remains closed on Tuesday, with a 50-metre cordon around the building.

West Mercia Police said that the device was handed to the front counter on Tuesday afternoon.

When approached by the PA news agency, a force spokesperson said the device is believed to be viable but the Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene to assess the device and make it safe.