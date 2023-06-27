Man fatally stabbed on tram yet to be identified, say police

A tram stopped at Highbury Vale tram stop in Nottingham

A man who was stabbed to death on a tram in Nottingham has yet to be identified, police have said.

The 32-year-old was murdered on a tram approaching the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, in the north of the city, at around 11.10am on Monday.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene remains in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said on Tuesday.

The force confirmed in a statement that the incident was isolated and that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “This will have been an extremely distressing incident for passengers and tram staff to witness.

“Violent incidents like this will never be tolerated in our city and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure those carrying knives and using knives are caught and prosecuted.

An air ambulance attended the scene in the north of the city (Robert Kostur/PA)

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and I would like to thank the public for assisting us with our investigation.

“We will be increasing our patrols across the tram network to offer reassurance to the public.

“Our investigation is moving at speed and we will continue to keep the public updated as soon as we can.”